A pet owner has thanked vets who helped bring her two dogs back to full health after they were hospitalised at the same time for different reasons.

Jo Addison, from Market Deeping, faced a pet owner's worst nightmare when both of her Irish setters, Hugo and Rupert, fell ill and needed specialist treatment.

Three-year-old Rupert suffered an epileptic fit, while five-year-old Hugo needed treatment after a blood test came back with abnormal results.

Irish Setters Hugo and Rupert, from Market Deeping, both fell ill over the weekend

Jo took the pair to DWR Veterinary Specialists near Six Mile Bottom, Cambridge.

Jo said: “It was one of the worst weekends of my life, they both went downhill so quickly. Having one dog needing treatment is bad enough but both was really distressing.

“I was like an overanxious parent but our experience with both Hugo and Rupert’s vets was incredible.

Hugo

“The team’s support, guidance and reassurance made a very difficult time for our family so much better.”

Hugo had been picky about his food for some time and had struggled to put on weight, despite Jo trying out different diets for him.

Shortly after his fourth birthday, his personality began to change and he started to go off his food.

Tests found abnormalities with Hugo’s liver enzymes, and the team at DWR diagnosed him with irritable bowel disease and extra-hepatic portosystemic shunts, which results in blood vessels skipping the liver and causes a build-up of toxins.

Rupert

Vets managed to tie off the affected blood vessel and suggested changes to Hugo’s diet, which Jo believes has been life-changing.

Despite a slow recovery – which included Jo visiting DWR each day to hand-feed Hugo when he wouldn’t eat – she said there has been a huge change to his quality of life.

She said: “He is a completely different dog. We definitely did the right thing.

“He’s always been quite fussy and now he lets me know when it’s time for his special food. You can tell he just feels so much better in himself.”

Rupert is also on the road to recovery and has not had any seizures for months due to medication prescribed by specialists at DWR.

Jo said: “Both dogs are doing well and it’s lovely to see them playing together again.”



