An independent pet shop has become a donation point for two animal charities.

Anyone wanting to donate items to Cats Protection or Animal Helpline at Wansford can deliver them to Wildwood Pets in Stamford.

The shop opened in Gwash Way two months ago following a year of trading online.

Laura Brooke-Rogerson is collecting donations for animal charities. Photo: Wildwood Pets

Owner Laura Brooke-Rogerson said: “All of our own animals have been rescues, including dogs, cats, rabbits, reptiles and aquatics, so rescuing is something very close to our hearts and we wanted to help others.”

People can donate good quality bedding, toys, animal clothing and food. Customers can also buy new items to donate in store, receiving a 10% discount.

Laura and her husband Thomas also plan to host special events for people to meet some of the rescue animals which are looking for a new home.

Items can be delivered to the shop at Ryhall Road Industrial Estate, Gwash Way, between 9am and 6pm Monday to Saturday or 10am and 4pm on Sundays.