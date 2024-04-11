A national company has taken another step towards opening a new pet shop in Stamford.

Pets at Home has applied for planning permission to install illuminated signs at the Markham Retail Park in Ryhall Road.

In October the company confirmed it was considering a move to the town.

Markham Retail Park in Stamford

At the time DTZ Investors, which is responsible for the retail park, had asked South Kesteven District Council whether pet products could be sold at the site because there are restrictions on the type of shop which can trade there.

The latest planning application suggests Pets at Home will open in the unit currently occupied by Poundstretcher.

Neither Poundstretcher or DTZ Investors responded when asked if the store is set to close.

If the plans go ahead, Pets at Home will be the second pet shop to open in Stamford.

Wildwood Pets opened in Gwash Way in January. This followed the closure of Stamford Animal and Pet Supplies (SAPS) last summer.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal.

