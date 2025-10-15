A long-planned scheme to put rising bollards either end of Stamford’s pedestrianised High Street has now been scrapped by Reform UK.

Last week we reported that the decision to install the traffic control measure in High Street and Ironmonger Street was on rocky ground because Lincolnshire County Council had decided to review all decisions taken before Reform UK won a majority on the council in May.

Now the leadership has said the scheme is scrapped due to ‘financial constraints’, but county councillor Kelham Cooke (Con - Stamford East) is fighting for this to be reversed.

A sign notifying people of the pedestrian zone at the top of the High Street in Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

He has launched a petition on which he has written: “For years, people in Stamford have been asking for simple, sensible safety measures to protect the pedestrianised areas of High Street and Ironmonger Street from unauthorised vehicle access.

“After a long process of consultation, planning, and approval, Lincolnshire County Council finally agreed to install automatic rising bollards to safeguard these busy streets, ensuring that only emergency and authorised vehicles could enter.

“Now, that decision has been scrapped entirely by the county council’s new leadership.

Coun Kelham Cooke has launched an online petition to save the plan to protect pedestrians with bollards. Photo: Submitted

“The consequences of this decision are serious. Vehicles continue to drive through areas that were formally pedestrianised years ago.

“These streets are full of families, children, older residents, and visitors who expect a safe, car-free environment.

“The lack of physical barriers makes enforcement difficult and undermines confidence in the pedestrian zone.

“Local traders have also raised concerns, saying that shoppers and tourists are deterred by the confusion and risk caused by cars using these streets.

A sign notifying people of the pedestrian zone at the top of Ironmonger Street in Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

“This is not about party politics. It is about public safety, respect for local decision-making, and protecting Stamford’s unique heritage.

“The bollard scheme was approved back in March 2025. It was supported by Stamford Town Council and by county councillors across the political spectrum.

“Stamford’s clear local priorities have been overridden by a distant political decision made in Lincoln.”

The petition calls on Lincolnshire County Council leader Sean Matthews and executive councillor for highways and transport Michael Cheyne to reverse the decision to cancel the Stamford bollard scheme and honour the original commitment made to residents.

Coin Cooke adds: “The people of Stamford deserve safe, welcoming streets that reflect the town’s heritage and character — not a U-turn that leaves pedestrians exposed and plans in limbo.”

To sign the petition go to tinyurl.com/BollardUturn