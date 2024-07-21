We’re on our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

10 years ago

Sun turnouts for fete

Village residents turned out to enjoy the sun and support their local primary school at its annual summer fair.

Inspire Dance Group, Year 6 pupils at Langtoft Primary School, performed at the fete 10 years ago.

Langtoft Primary School invited pupils and their families to Saturday’s festivities. Organised by the parent teacher association, the fair featured stalls, games and demonstrations for everyone to enjoy.

Hannah Scott, who helped to organise the event, said: “It was brilliant. We had some firemen along and they were amazing with the kids. We raised more than £1,000 and the day went really well.”

Exotic Pet Refuge thanks public for support

The Exotic Pet Refuge in Deeping St James has thanked all who supported its open day despite level crossing closures.

Visitors gather to look at the wolf pen at an event held by the Exotic Pet Refuge in Deeping St James 10 years ago.

Jason Offen with Harris the Hawk 10 years ago.

Visitors at the Exotic Pet Refuge event 10 years ago.

Network Rail halted maintenance work to open the Deeping St James crossing for the event. But the Littleworth crossing in Deeping St Nicholas was closed for four hours longer than expected on Sunday.

A Network Rail spokesman said: "We apologise if this caused any confusion or problems to motorists." About 800 people visited the refuge on the open day, which raised £3,450. The refuge recently opened its alligator house which proved popular on Sunday, as was watching the wolf at feeding time.

Cinders the monkey, Inca the lynx and Doris the Hornbill were the most popular animals on the day.

Visitors also enjoyed the refuge's improved gardens. Owner Pam Mansfield, said: "Thank you to the councillors who persuaded Network Rail to open the crossing, or we would not have raised a quarter of the money we did. It was really good of Network Rail to do it.”

Petition to keep postwoman in village

A popular post woman’s transfer after more than 14 years in the same village has spurred its residents into action.

Youngsters Jodi and Rebecca O'Sullivan with George Weed (centre) together with locals from Wansford with a petition to get back their postie 10 years ago.

They have put up ‘help save Martha Powell’ posters and 400 people have signed a petition in the fight to ensure their postie stays put.

Martha, who has just 22 months to work before she is due to retire, will be moved to Wittering and a new postman installed in Wansford.

Royal Mail said the company needs to “continually review its operations” because of falling mail.

They say whoever delivers the mail in Wansford will be “trained to the same high standards” as Martha and will “maintain the quality of service”.

But residents argue that moving Martha when she has less than two years left to retire is “ridiculous”.

“It will take that long to learn her round”, said Morva Bass, who started the petition because of the “sheer injustice of it”.

Mrs Bass said: “It just seems beyond all common sense that they would move her when she had just one year and 10 months left to retire.

“Martha lives in the village and knows everybody.”

Mrs Bass added: “She was so helpful. It seems monstrous to move her to Wittering at this stage.”

Alisia O’Sullivan, whose two children Jodie (11) and Rebecca (10) have been making the display posters said: “She has been our post lady for more than a decade.

“Everybody knows her and she’s really part of the community, actually living in the village too.”

25 years ago

Dance school finishes exams

Welland School of Dance has finished taking its 700 pupils through scores of exams.

Youngsters of Welland School of Dance celebrate their exam success 25 years ago.

The exams, taken during the summer term, include modern theatre and tap with teacher Debbie Walker, and ballet with teacher and principal Anne Desbruslais.

The school, which is based in Stamford, has also entertained at several events this term including Stamford Hospital fete, Ketton Cricket Club fete, and a fashion show at Stamford Theatre.

Anne said: "Top marks were gained by so many pupils in this term's exam sessions which shows the depth of talent the school has in attendance."

School fete raises over £1,000

Scores of people basked in sunny weather and soaked up the delights of St Gilberts of Sempringham School fete.

Youngsters at St Gilbert's of Sempringham School tuck into jelly 25 years ago.

During the event, which raised nearly £1,500, a host of events including a jelly eating contest was held.

The cash will kick-off the Stamford school's fundraising campaign to pay for new play equipment which will cost around £7,000.

Jackie Cattell, joint chairman of the Friends of St Gilbert's School, who organised the event, said: "It was a wonderful day with many different things going on. We were well supported by parents and many other people who came along and helped raise a great total."

Spooky barn put up for sale

Barn conversion opportunity - various careful owners, one tragic ghost. It's not the usual estate agent's patter, but then this is no ordinary property.

Farmer George Chappell, owner of Eady's Barn, 25 years ago.

Eady's Barn stands alone between two villages in the Deepings, set back from the road and partially hidden by two thickets at the opening of the drive.

The nineteenth century stone building seems perfectly innocuous to those passing by on the road, but they might stop and stare if they were familiar with local legend.

The story goes that a lovesick man once hung himself from the rafters inside, and that the woman who realised her love for him too late now haunts the barn hoping to meet him.

The ‘White Lady' appears apparition alone, sometimes cradling a white cat, and villagers have told of low moans emanating from the barn.

Whether you are a sceptic or a psychic, one thing that is absolutely real is the fear created by Eady's Barn, which was built in 1832.

Up until around the middle of this century people would run past the Grade Il listed barn rather than walk.

The inhabitants of neighbouring villages apparently used to dread falling ill in the night, as the route to the doctors took them past the spooky outhouse.

Yet in recent times the superstition surrounding the barn has been waning, as fewer people are around to tell stories of the sightings.

Now Eady's Barn, named after the original owner, is being put up for sale by the Chappells, a farming family who live nearby and say they have never met their mysterious tenant. The barn became part of their estate in the 1930s, when they adapted it to store agricultural equipment.

Gerald Chappell, who has put Eady's Barn on the market, says when he was growing up he was well aware of the tale of the White Lady. "Even when I was a boy, I cycled around the corner by the bam very quickly.

“Especially at night! When there's no traffic on the road, and no lights near it, it can be a bit eerie. "But if I saw her nowadays, I'd just say hello!"

Ketton helps children of Chernobyl

The children of Chernobyl are living with the fallout from the nuclear disaster, but thanks to Ketton residents are getting a break in Britain.

Chernobyl children enjoy a day of Kwik Cricket with the Uffington juniors and Norwich and Peterborough Building Society's Splat the Cat 25 years ago.

The 1986 radiation explosion at the Chernobyl power station in Belarus left the inhabitants dealing with the legacy of ill-health and a polluted environment.

The 'Friends of Chernobyl's Children' charity brings underprivileged youngsters to England for a month, giving them a chance to eat properly and breathe clean air.

The Ketton branch has taken on 14 boys and girls for a summer stay with local families, organising numerous activities - ranging from swimming, sports, visit around the sights of Stamford and sailing on Rutland Water.

The host families learn rudimentary Russian and take the children for check ups and vitamin pills which are too expensive in their poor homeland.

Jane Dooley, head of the Ketton branch of the charity, says that the children are taking to Lincolnshire.

“They are much more relaxed this year, they really seem to be settling and enjoying themselves.”

Fete raises over £1,000 for village

Vintage bikes were an alternative mode of transport if you didn't fancy the Fun Run at Northborough Fete on Sunday.

Cliff and Jane Denton (Peterborough Vintage Cycle Club) with Eddie Robinson on a 1864 Michaux Velociped 25 years ago.

The old cycles were supplied by the Peterborough Vintage Cycle Club and were just one of the attractions which helped Northborough raise £1,000 for the Community Association.

The day also included line dancing, a tug-of-war, stalls, refreshments, a raffle and a tombola, marquee and beer tent. The Fun Run took the more energetic visitors right round Northborough!

The proceeds of the fete will be used in the village for maintenance and cleaning work to keep the village looking its best.

Melba Lake, one of the fete organisers, was pleased with how the day had gone.

"The sun shone beautifully and a good time was had by all! We would like to thank everyone who turned up and helped with the events, particularly the Brownies."

50 years ago

During end-of-term assembly at Oakham CE Fare Primary School on Friday the retirement of the Deputy Head Teacher, Miss A. A. Kennedy was marked by the presentation to her of farewell gifts from the governors, staff children and parents. The ceremony was presided over by Mrs B. W. Clark, chairman of the governors, who was accompanied by Mr L. R. Gayton (also a governor), and Mrs Ann Giles, chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association.

100 years ago

Outings - Wickstead Park was the venue of an outing of the Co-operative Women’s Guild, on Thursday, when 48 members made the journey.

Kettering was also visited, where the trippers were entertained to tea by the Kettering Guild - The Wesleyan Mothers' Meeting held their annual outing on Monday, when 50 members journeyed by motor bus to Wickstead Park. After tea, at the pavilion in the grounds, the party visited Kettering. Mrs. C. H. Jones and Mrs. Carter had made the arrangements - The Stamford branch of the British Legion held their first annual outing to Wickstead Park on Sunday. The arrangements had been made by the committee, with Mr. W. G. Beadle as secretary.

150 years ago

At Stamford petty sessions on Saturday last the charge-sheet was blank. A little boy, about 9 years of age, appeared with his father, who asked the magistrates if they could do anything with the child, as he was past parental control, and was an incorrigible thief.

It appears the boy will take anything that comes in his way, and immediately after give it to his companions; and no amount of punishment will check him.

As there was no prosecutor, and the boy is too young to be taken into a reformatory, the magistrates could not do anything in the case.

200 years ago

James Chartesworth, charged with feloniously embezzling certain articles of wearing apparel, the property of his master, Mr. Richard Knight, draper and tailor, in whose employment he had been in the capacity of managing tailor, was acquitted, the prosecutor not being able to identify the property with sufficient accuracy.

A second indictment was then found against the prisoner for stealing a half-square Braganza shawl, some broad cloth, and other property belonging to Mr. Knight; but in consequence of the prisoner's having been six months in gaol, and there being a supposed difficulty in identifying the goods, the prosecution was abandoned.