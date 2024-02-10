A photographic club has grown significantly in the past year – and is still on the look out for new members.

Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society holds monthly competition evenings and has organised photoshoots for members to attend.

At the club’s get-together to look back over last year and plan ahead for 2024, awards were presented.

Megan – a portrait by Veronica Watson

Veronica Watson scooped an impressive haul of trophies – the Portrait Cup, the Individual Cup and the Group Cup. Gordon Brown won the Landscape Cup.

The monthly competition among members attracted a diverse range of images taken locally and overseas.

Winner was Sue West with pictures of waxwings feeding. She told those at the meeting that there has been an influx of the birds into the UK this year and that she used a website – Waxwing Sightings – to find suitable locations.

Sue West's waxwing pictures were a winner in the club's monthly competition

Sue eventually found a good place to capture her images at Corby, having first tried Oakham and Peterborough locations without success.

Second in the competition was Chris Read with fascinating images of water droplets, which he took at Barnsdale Gardens.

Others images were taken at the King’s Coronation, at safari parks in the UK and abroad, in local woodlands and countryside, and at Rutland Water.

Tom Carlill specialises in aviation photography

Chris Read took photos of raindrops at Barnsdale Gardens in Rutland

Dave Hodson captured the quirkiness of the World Conker Championships

The next club evening will be in February when the topic will be “Portrait” and will be judged by an external judge. More details can be found on the society’s website: www.stamford-photosoc.org.uk

Iain Evans photographed a lion at a safari park

Gordon Brown photographed The Palace of Westminster at night

Rail Decay by Chris Brooks

Anyone interested in photography is invited to attend the next meeting in Great Casterton Church Hall at 8pm on Thursday, February 15.

