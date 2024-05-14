Gallery of photos from the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s visit to Rutland
Royal visitors enjoyed a trip to a castle, sailed in a boat and paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited Rutland for the first time today (Tuesday, May 14).
Sophie and Edward’s tour of the county took them to Rutland Showground, Oakham Castle, Oakham Library and Rutland Water.
Photos of their visit were taken by LincsOnline photographer Chris Lowndes.
