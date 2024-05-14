Royal visitors enjoyed a trip to a castle, sailed in a boat and paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited Rutland for the first time today (Tuesday, May 14).

Sophie and Edward’s tour of the county took them to Rutland Showground, Oakham Castle, Oakham Library and Rutland Water.

Crowds lined the streets to see the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

Photos of their visit were taken by LincsOnline photographer Chris Lowndes.

The Duchess of Edinburgh enjoyed a trip on the Rutland Belle

The Duke of Edinburgh enjoyed a trip on the Rutland Belle

Sophie and Edward are the first royal visitors to the statue

The Duchess of Edinburgh was popular with the babies

The royal couple enjoyed their first visit to the county

The rain didn't stop the royals

There were smiles all around at the royal visit

The Duke of Edinburgh chatted with pupils

People were excited to meet the royal couple

Onlookers came out of the shops

The Duchess of Edinburgh pets the corgi on the statue of the Queen

Hundreds of pupils greeted the royals

Hundreds of pupils greeted the royals

The Duchess was given many bouquets of flowers

There was a buzz of excitement

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh meet with pupils

The Duke and Duchess were made to feel welcome

A quick visit inside one of the cafes

The Duchess wore a white shirt, green straight-leg trousers with a camel coat on top and shoes of the same colour

The Duchess of Edinburgh greets parents

People of all ages were in the crowds

Pupils outside Oakham Castle

A sign was made by school children

The Duchess was quick to pet the dogs who visited

A young royalist was dressed for the occasion

The Duke of Edinburgh speaks to members of the DofE scheme

Sophie gave tips on how to get through the Duke of Edinburgh expeditions, including eating lots of Angel Delight and biscuits

There were a number of dogs which captured the attention of the Duchess

