Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Gallery of photos from the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s visit to Rutland

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:42, 14 May 2024
 | Updated: 18:02, 14 May 2024

Royal visitors enjoyed a trip to a castle, sailed in a boat and paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited Rutland for the first time today (Tuesday, May 14).

Sophie and Edward’s tour of the county took them to Rutland Showground, Oakham Castle, Oakham Library and Rutland Water.

Crowds lined the streets to see the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh
Crowds lined the streets to see the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

Photos of their visit were taken by LincsOnline photographer Chris Lowndes.

The Duchess of Edinburgh enjoyed a trip on the Rutland Belle
The Duchess of Edinburgh enjoyed a trip on the Rutland Belle
The Duke of Edinburgh enjoyed a trip on the Rutland Belle
The Duke of Edinburgh enjoyed a trip on the Rutland Belle
Sophie and Edward are the first royal visitors to the statue
Sophie and Edward are the first royal visitors to the statue
The Duchess of Edinburgh was popular with the babies
The Duchess of Edinburgh was popular with the babies
The royal couple enjoyed their first visit to the county
The royal couple enjoyed their first visit to the county
The rain didn't stop the royals
The rain didn't stop the royals
There were smiles all around at the royal visit
There were smiles all around at the royal visit
The Duke of Edinburgh chatted with pupils
The Duke of Edinburgh chatted with pupils
People were excited to meet the royal couple
People were excited to meet the royal couple
Onlookers came out of the shops
Onlookers came out of the shops
The Duke of Edinburgh chatted with pupils
The Duke of Edinburgh chatted with pupils
People were excited to meet the royal couple
People were excited to meet the royal couple
Onlookers came out of the shops
Onlookers came out of the shops
The Duchess of Edinburgh pets the corgi on the statue of the Queen
The Duchess of Edinburgh pets the corgi on the statue of the Queen
Hundreds of pupils greeted the royals
Hundreds of pupils greeted the royals
Hundreds of pupils greeted the royals
Hundreds of pupils greeted the royals
The Duchess was given many bouquets of flowers
The Duchess was given many bouquets of flowers
There was a buzz of excitement
There was a buzz of excitement
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh meet with pupils
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh meet with pupils
The Duke and Duchess were made to feel welcome
The Duke and Duchess were made to feel welcome
A quick visit inside one of the cafes
A quick visit inside one of the cafes
The Duchess wore a white shirt, green straight-leg trousers with a camel coat on top and shoes of the same colour
The Duchess wore a white shirt, green straight-leg trousers with a camel coat on top and shoes of the same colour
The Duchess of Edinburgh greets parents
The Duchess of Edinburgh greets parents
People of all ages were in the crowds
People of all ages were in the crowds
Pupils outside Oakham Castle
Pupils outside Oakham Castle
A sign was made by school children
A sign was made by school children
The Duchess was quick to pet the dogs who visited
The Duchess was quick to pet the dogs who visited
A young royalist was dressed for the occasion
A young royalist was dressed for the occasion
The Duke of Edinburgh speaks to members of the DofE scheme
The Duke of Edinburgh speaks to members of the DofE scheme
Sophie gave tips on how to get through the Duke of Edinburgh expeditions, including eating lots of Angel Delight and biscuits
Sophie gave tips on how to get through the Duke of Edinburgh expeditions, including eating lots of Angel Delight and biscuits
There were a number of dogs which captured the attention of the Duchess
There were a number of dogs which captured the attention of the Duchess

The pictures are available to buy here.

Did you attend? Share your thoughts on the day in the comments below.


Human Interest Lincs Homepage Oakham Rutland - Homepage Stamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE