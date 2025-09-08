Photos from the Defender Burghley Horse Trials 2025

There was a wonderful local storyline as Stamford showcased itself on the global stage once again in the Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

At what is considered by many people to be the greatest horse trials event in the world, Lincolnshire rider Ros Canter won and took the plaudits for a second consecutive year on board Lordships Graffalo.

And the duo clinched it in some style, with a superb, clear showjumping round.

Ros Canter, winner of the 2025 Defender Burghley Horse Trials. Photo: Iliffe Media

They also rewrote eventing history - 13-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo – known affectionately as Walter - is the first horse to win both Burghley and Badminton twice.

It all proved a wonderful sign-off for 39-year-old Ros, who is pregnant with her second child and will be taking a break from the sport before hopefully returning to Badminton next year.

The British Olympic team gold medallist said of Lordships Graffalo: “I really hope he will go down as a legend of our time and a legend of the sport, not only for the performances he gives, but his character as well. He is an unbelievable horse to have at home.”

The four-day horse trials event held in Burghley Park, near Stamford, included two days of dressage, cross-country on Saturday and the showjumping finale on Sunday.

Although attendance figures were not immediately available, organisers had been buoyed by pre-event ticket sales against a backdrop of some other outdoor events suffering a little this year.

A spokesperson said: “We went into the event feeling pretty good and then the good weather encouraged lots more people to come and have a nice day. There were a lot of people, particularly on Saturday.”

The Defender Burghley Horse Trials is known for its impressively wide shopping and hospitality offer, this year with about 500 stalls.

Saturday was a busy day for shopping. Photo: Submitted

Olympian rider and Royal Family member Zara Tindall was in attendance, this year in an ambassadorial role only, along with her father and British gold-medal winning rider Mark Phillips. Also enjoying mixing with the crowds was dancer, choreographer and Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, who lives near Stamford.

This year’s chosen charity for the event was Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, which benefited by online ticket purchasers being able to add a donation. It also operated the shop and drop facility, which enabled people to safely store their purchases until the end of the day in return for a small donation.

On Monday, the task of dismantling all of the temporary structures for the event was beginning with estate staff ready to repair and return the grounds to their usual peaceful state. Twelve people are employed permanently working on the event, with hundreds more involved in various capacities throughout the year.

Sunshine on Saturday encouraged visitors. Photo: Submitted

Organisers had also welcomed the popularity of the Stamford best dressed window competition as a prelude to the horse trials, which this year attracted 26 entries and was won by Stamford Botanics in St Paul’s Street.

