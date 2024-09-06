The Defender Burghley Horse Trials is underway, with thousands of people enjoying an event that was bathed in sunshine today (Friday).
Photographer Paul Marriott was there for LincsOnline, recording the sporting action and catching the crowds as they strolled, shopped and stopped for refreshments.
Zara Tindall and her father, Captain Mark Phillips provided a famous presence, while those who know their horses will have spotted some top talent that includes members of the Paris Olympics GB team.
More photos will be heading their way to LincsOnline over the next couple of days, so take a look through these and check back in later to see more from the trials.
If you take any great photos at this year’s Defender Burghley Horse Trials, send them to news@lincsonline.co.uk