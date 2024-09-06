Home   Stamford   News   Article

Photos of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials 2024

By Suzanne Moon
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:12, 06 September 2024
 | Updated: 14:53, 06 September 2024

The Defender Burghley Horse Trials is underway, with thousands of people enjoying an event that was bathed in sunshine today (Friday).

Photographer Paul Marriott was there for LincsOnline, recording the sporting action and catching the crowds as they strolled, shopped and stopped for refreshments.

Zara Tindall and her father, Captain Mark Phillips provided a famous presence, while those who know their horses will have spotted some top talent that includes members of the Paris Olympics GB team.

People enjoyed coffee in the sunshine on Friday morning
People enjoyed coffee in the sunshine on Friday morning

More photos will be heading their way to LincsOnline over the next couple of days, so take a look through these and check back in later to see more from the trials.

Vicki Maxwell and Alison Bowmen say 'cheers' - well, it was nearly lunchtime
Vicki Maxwell and Alison Bowmen say 'cheers' - well, it was nearly lunchtime
Captain Mark Phillips strolls over to watch daughter Zara Tindall (behind), on Class Affair on Thursday
Captain Mark Phillips strolls over to watch daughter Zara Tindall (behind), on Class Affair on Thursday
Caroline Powell on Greenacres Special Cavalier celebrates after her dressage discipline on Friday
Caroline Powell on Greenacres Special Cavalier celebrates after her dressage discipline on Friday
Crowds listen to Zara Tindall at a Q&A session
Crowds listen to Zara Tindall at a Q&A session
Zara Tindall on Class Affair
Zara Tindall on Class Affair
A dog enjoys a tasty treat
A dog enjoys a tasty treat
Crowds pack the shopping avenues
Crowds pack the shopping avenues
Friday morning at The Defender Burghley Horse Trials
Friday morning at The Defender Burghley Horse Trials
Friday morning at The Defender Burghley Horse Trials
Friday morning at The Defender Burghley Horse Trials
Shopping is a big thing at Burghley
Shopping is a big thing at Burghley
Enjoying the sunshine in front of Burghley
Enjoying the sunshine in front of Burghley
A competitor in the Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse 5-year-old-final, against the backdrop of Burghley House
A competitor in the Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse 5-year-old-final, against the backdrop of Burghley House
Crowds gather for the entertainment
Crowds gather for the entertainment
Visitors coming over the Lion Bridge
Visitors coming over the Lion Bridge
The event is quite a sociable affair
The event is quite a sociable affair
Caroline Powell on Greenacres Special Cavalier for the dressage on Friday
Caroline Powell on Greenacres Special Cavalier for the dressage on Friday
Cosby Green on Copper Beach in the dressage on Friday
Cosby Green on Copper Beach in the dressage on Friday
Friday morning was busy at The Defender Burghley Horse Trials in Stamford
Friday morning was busy at The Defender Burghley Horse Trials in Stamford
Aistis Vitkauskas and Commander VG head to the arena
Aistis Vitkauskas and Commander VG head to the arena
Spectators in their shades
Spectators in their shades
People pose for pictures with Zara Tindall and Carl Hester after a Q&A session
People pose for pictures with Zara Tindall and Carl Hester after a Q&A session
Zara Tindall at a Q&A session
Zara Tindall at a Q&A session
Zara Tindall on Class Affair
Zara Tindall on Class Affair
The event has attracted plenty of visitors
The event has attracted plenty of visitors
Ian Greensitt, sculpture, with some of his work at the horse trials
Ian Greensitt, sculpture, with some of his work at the horse trials
Burghley Park on Friday morning
Burghley Park on Friday morning
Emily King on Valmy Biats
Emily King on Valmy Biats
Zara Tindall at a Q&A session
Zara Tindall at a Q&A session
A Cottesmore Pony Club member competes in the team pony club competition. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos
A Cottesmore Pony Club member competes in the team pony club competition. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos
Zara Tindall with Class Affair. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos
Zara Tindall with Class Affair. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos
Zara Tindall, who will be competing with Class Affair, seen at the vets' inspection on Wednesday at The Defender Burghley Horse trials
Zara Tindall, who will be competing with Class Affair, seen at the vets' inspection on Wednesday at The Defender Burghley Horse trials

If you take any great photos at this year’s Defender Burghley Horse Trials, send them to news@lincsonline.co.uk

