The Defender Burghley Horse Trials is underway, with thousands of people enjoying an event that was bathed in sunshine today (Friday).

Photographer Paul Marriott was there for LincsOnline, recording the sporting action and catching the crowds as they strolled, shopped and stopped for refreshments.

Zara Tindall and her father, Captain Mark Phillips provided a famous presence, while those who know their horses will have spotted some top talent that includes members of the Paris Olympics GB team.

People enjoyed coffee in the sunshine on Friday morning

Vicki Maxwell and Alison Bowmen say 'cheers' - well, it was nearly lunchtime

Captain Mark Phillips strolls over to watch daughter Zara Tindall (behind), on Class Affair on Thursday

Caroline Powell on Greenacres Special Cavalier celebrates after her dressage discipline on Friday

Crowds listen to Zara Tindall at a Q&A session

Zara Tindall on Class Affair

A dog enjoys a tasty treat

Crowds pack the shopping avenues

Friday morning at The Defender Burghley Horse Trials

Shopping is a big thing at Burghley

Enjoying the sunshine in front of Burghley

A competitor in the Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse 5-year-old-final, against the backdrop of Burghley House

Crowds gather for the entertainment

Visitors coming over the Lion Bridge

The event is quite a sociable affair

Caroline Powell on Greenacres Special Cavalier for the dressage on Friday

Cosby Green on Copper Beach in the dressage on Friday

Friday morning was busy at The Defender Burghley Horse Trials in Stamford

Aistis Vitkauskas and Commander VG head to the arena

Spectators in their shades

People pose for pictures with Zara Tindall and Carl Hester after a Q&A session

Zara Tindall at a Q&A session

Zara Tindall on Class Affair

The event has attracted plenty of visitors

Ian Greensitt, sculpture, with some of his work at the horse trials

Burghley Park on Friday morning

Emily King on Valmy Biats

Zara Tindall at a Q&A session

A Cottesmore Pony Club member competes in the team pony club competition. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

Zara Tindall with Class Affair. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

Zara Tindall, who will be competing with Class Affair, seen at the vets' inspection on Wednesday at The Defender Burghley Horse trials

