An update has been issued on how the work to improve Stamford Town Bridge is progressing.

Lincolnshire County Council’s crews started seven weeks of work to waterproof the Grade II listed bridge on Monday, July 14. Since then, the bridge has been closed.

Stamford Town Bridge works are underway. Photo: Supplied

Now, a fortnight in highways teams say the work complete so far has included removing the existing roads and paths, and numbering the ancient stones that have been removed to ensure they are reinstated in the same place.

Once the concrete has been cleaned and repaired, laying the waterproofing membrane can begin.

Executive member for highways Michael Cheyne (Reform) said: “The crews have been going the extra mile to clear the bridge of the extra work that has come to light because of the concrete and old utility lines, which in-turn have had a further impact on the waterproofing work itself. It’s good news that their efforts have kept the plan on-track, and we’re looking forward to getting on with the actual waterproofing layer itself.

“With the works continuing as per schedule, it’s full steam ahead for the next phase before the delicate reinstatement of the historic parts of the structure can begin.”

Ahead of the closure, businesses in Stamford had voiced concerns that the closure of the bridge for the entirety of the summer - with a lengthy diversion around the town - would mean people would not visit, even calling it ‘lunacy’.

Coun Cheyne said today the “works are only on the town bridge itself” and urged people to continue shopping in Stamford.

“Personally, I’d like to say a big thank you to members of the public who have been cooperative with the works themselves, and the traffic and pedestrian diversions in place, whilst we carry the plan out. It’s very much appreciated.

“Businesses in the area are still open as usual in Stamford and it’s still very straightforward to get to St Mary’s Hill and St Mary’s Street for a great day out. The car parks are fully open as you’d normally find in this historic and beautiful town, and I’d encourage everyone to continue using those local businesses in full,” said Coun Cheyne.

The work is estimated to cost £200,000. The county council has not said whether the discovery of unexpected concrete on different layers of the bridge would result in the cost increasing but Coun Cheyne said: “We will do our utmost to get these works completed as quickly as possible.”