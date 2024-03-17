An expert in treating sports injuries is joining the team at a physiotherapy practice.

Richard Evans is the newest member of the team at Ann Clare Physiotherapy and Cell Regeneration in Tinwell.

He has 16 years of experience in elite sporting environments and has gained extensive experience across various sectors and regions, including the UK, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Richard Evans

Richard has worked with professional football clubs like Charlton Athletic, Crystal Palace, and Millwall as well as Brighton Rugby and Sussex Rugby clubs.

Currently the majority of patients at the Tinwell physiotherapists are treated for arthritis and osteoporosis conditions but, according to founder Ann Clare, Richard joining the team will appeal to athletes.

She said: “People have travelled across the country and world to use the services that we provide.

"We are delighted to welcome Richard to our team.

“His wealth of experience and dedication to holistic rehabilitation align perfectly with our values, and we are confident that his expertise will further enhance the quality of care we provide to our patients.”