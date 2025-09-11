A popular clothing sale offering pre-Christmas fashion bargains is set to return later this year to support a theatre company.

Tolethorpe Clothing Sale is back for a fourth year selling pre-loved, vintage and nearly new clothes and accessories, promising “timeless wardrobe staples and hidden gems”.

The sale offers vintage, pre-loved and nearly new. Photo: Helen Savage Photography

The annual event will feature local traders over four rooms of stalls, offering mainly womenswear, some childrenswear and signposted menswear.

Early-bird access will be available for the first time from 9am, an hour before the doors open.

There will be changing rooms, free parking, festive mulled wine and the Scandi Coffee Co food truck.

All proceeds go to the Stamford Shakespeare Company charity. Photo: Helen Savage Photography

This year’s sale takes place on Sunday, November 16, from 10am to 2pm at Tolethorpe Hall, the Little Casterton home of Stamford Shakespeare Company.

Admission costs £2 on the door, or early-bird entry at £5, with free admission for under 10s.

Tolethorpe Hall

All proceeds will go to the Stamford Shakespeare Company charity.