A blue plaque has been ‘unveiled’ in honour of three pioneering engineers who helped to put Stamford on the map.

Edward Blackstone with brothers Frank and Evershed (Tod) Carter helped to make Blackstone and Co a world-renowned name in engineering, and Stamford’s biggest employer.

More than 60 guests attended the ceremony and reception. Photo: Eugene Perrett

On Tuesday evening, Stamford Civic Society held a ceremony to officially unveil the plaque which is fixed to the exterior of Willoughby’s nightclub, in Broad Street - once the site of Blackstone and Co's town centre showroom and warehouse.

More than 60 guests then attended a reception at Browne’s Hospital hosted by the society.

The guest list was made up of descendants of the three men, including the great-grandchildren of Edward, Baroness Tessa Blackstone, a member of the House of Lords, and her brother Timothy.

Timothy Blackstone and Baroness Tessa Blackstone, great-grandchildren of Edward Blackstone, stand beneath the blue plaque. Photo: Eugene Perrett

“There were lots of people exchanging photographs and experiences and recollections. It was great, a big buzz,” said Frank’s granddaughter, Linda Ball.

“I think it was wonderful for members of the family to express their pride in their ancestors and to have this recognition of the amazing contribution they made to Stamford and its prosperity.

Stamford Civic Society hosted a reception for the families and former employees at Browne's Hospital. Photo: Eugene Perrett

“The scale of that enterprise was amazing, absolutely incredible. Hundreds of thousands of engines were built and they were constantly being upgraded.

“I read somewhere that almost every family in Stamford at the turn of the century had one member of the family or another working at Blackstone. It was that kind of an organisation.”

Edward Blackstone

Former employees were also invited, among them Alan Middleton who worked for Blackstone and Co from 1969 to 1993 and helped save items for Stamford Museum when the engine production arm of the business closed.

The evening proved a fact-finding mission for Linda, a keen historian from Collyweston, who worked with her siblings Paul Johnson and Maggie Portess and the civic society to make the plaque a reality.

Among the anecdotes and stories was a little-known link between the engineers and renowned conductor Sir Malcolm Sargent, who also shares the distinction of a Stamford blue plaque.

Frank Carter. Photo: Carter family

“Apparently, Edward Blackstone and the Carters contributed to his musical education, because he was the son of a coal merchant, and they had no wherewithal to support his music education,” Linda said.

“And so they supported his music education and in return, he put on some Gilbert and Sullivan productions.”

It is just the sixth blue plaque the civic society have sponsored, and applications must meet a strict set of criteria to be successful.

Tod Carter. Photo: Carter family

“It has to be something notable, not only within Stamford, but within the UK as well, and they must be eminent within their profession,”said civic society chairman Ursula Jones.

“It’s nice for the family and it’s nice for the town as well. It was a major employer for a long time and did an awful lot of good, socially as well.

“There are still many people around who were employees of Blackstones and worked there all their lives, so it was very much part of the town.”