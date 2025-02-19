Padel courts could be created within the grounds of Burghley Park.

Sports company Padel X is seeking planning permission to build two courts at Burghley Park Golf Club near Stamford.

The proposed site is currently used as a car park and is about 55 metres south of the golf club house and next to London Road.

The Burghley Park golf club car park. Photo: Google

In the design and access statement submitted to Peterborough City Council, the applicant said there are no other padel courts in the area and described it as a “strategic opportunity to diversify the golf club’s offerings”.

They added: “Padel is a rapidly growing sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, and is known for its accessibility and social appeal, making it an ideal addition to the club’s amenities.

“By introducing padel, the club can capitalise on the increasing demand for varied recreational activities, particularly among younger demographics and families.”

Plans have been submitted to build padel courts at Burghley Park. Credit: GT Brace CAD services / Padel X

Padel uses the same scoring conventions as lawn tennis but is played on enclosed courts about a third smaller and uses solid racquets with no strings.

It’s typically a game for doubles and is normally played on a pay-to-play basis.

If approved, the Burghley Park courts would be 20 metres by 10 metres and bound by wire mesh fencing and glass.

Padel racket and balls on a blue padel court. Photo: istock

Plans also include a gazebo-type structure where padel equipment would be stored and a vending machine with snacks and water as well as timber benches for spectators.

“The installation of padel courts at Burghley will also have a positive impact to local schools by providing a new, and the only, venue within walking distance to play this sport,” said the spokesperson for Padel X.

“The club has a close relationship with all local schools through the junior membership and will look to build on this through including padel and through the opportunities for tailored coaching clinics, discounted court access, and organised tournaments.”

