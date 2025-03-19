A 30mph speed limit could be extended at the edge of a town.

The proposal for Little Casterton Road in Stamford will be decided by Lincolnshire County Council, with people encouraged to submit any comments they have by April 11.

If granted, the 30mph limit will be extended by 153 metres from the entrance to Fitzwilliam Road, along the side of Quarry Farm to where the farmed fields begin.

The current national speed limit applies signs in Little Casterton Road, Stamford

The reason the council gives for the proposed change is: “When comparing the conditions to the current speed limit policy, a 30mph speed limit is recommended.”

Coun Kelham Cooke (Con), who represents residents in the Little Casterton Road area at Lincolnshire County Council, says on his website: “This change aims to improve safety and align with the council's speed limit policy.”

Find out about applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

The proposal is also part of the Stamford Transport Strategy, published in 2023, which has a ‘speed limit review’ section. Alongside the short stretch north from Fitzwilliam Road, the 60mph speed limit up to Tolethorpe is flagged to be reduced, while a 20mph speed limit is suggested for streets around schools and residential areas in Stamford.

The section of Little Casterton Road in Stamford marked red could be reduced from 40mph to 30mph. Image: Google Maps

The county council is also considering painting double yellow lines on junctions near schools in Kesteven Road, where people have been parking dangerously.

People with views on the Little Casterton Road speed limit proposal can write to the chief executive of Lincolnshire County Council, at Lancaster House, 36 Orchard Street, Lincoln, LN1 1XX or email: TRO@lincolnshire.gov.uk with the subject line marked for the attention of Mrs A McMorrow, Traffic Orders Section.