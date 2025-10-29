A train strike affecting services to Stamford and Oakham has been suspended.

Industrial action by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) was due to take place on Saturday (November 1) and would have cancelled CrossCountry’s Birmingham – Leicester – Cambridge/Stansted Airport services.

CrossCountry trains will run as normal on November 1. Photo: Submitted

People are advised to check for engineering works, which still may affect some routes.