CrossCountry rail strike means no train service through Stamford and Oakham
Published: 15:53, 29 October 2025
A train strike affecting services to Stamford and Oakham has been suspended.
Industrial action by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) was due to take place on Saturday (November 1) and would have cancelled CrossCountry’s Birmingham – Leicester – Cambridge/Stansted Airport services.
People are advised to check for engineering works, which still may affect some routes.
