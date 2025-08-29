Councillors have been recommended to refuse plans for a Travellers’ caravan site on the edge of a village.

Peterborough City Council’s planning committee are to meet on Tuesday (September 2) to consider the application for the change the use of farmland to the north of Barnack.

The black gate on the right is the entrance to the proposed Travellers site. Photo: Google

Michael McDonagh wants The Orchard, in Uffington Road, to become a residential caravan site for four Irish Gypsy families, with each having up to two caravans.

The proposal drew dozens of objections from villagers as well as from Barnack Parish Council which argued the “harm to the open countryside outweighs the benefit of the development”.

The 2.2-acre site is surrounded by open fields on three sides and the Vineyard to the north, a parcel of land which has a lawful use as a plant nursery.

After a site visit in April, planning officers found the proposed development had been “partially begun”.

They agreed with the Local Highways Authority that access for this level of development on to Uffington Road was unsafe and recommended refusal.

“Insufficient information has been provided to demonstrate that the proposal would not result in an unacceptable impact on highway safety identified from the intensification of the site,” the report concluded.

The council’s planning committee refused retrospective plans for a similar Traveller caravan park near Glinton in July last year, after officers had recommended approval.

But it was overturned by the Planning Inspectorate in January this year after an appeal by applicant Martin McDonagh.

