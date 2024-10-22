A company which provides education for children with autism has been given the go ahead to open a new school.

Options Autism has been granted permission to convert a former care home into a specialist facility.

The South View Children’s Home will be located on Tinwell Road in Stamford near to the business park.

Southview Farm will be converted into a school for young people with autism. Photo: NK Consultants / SKDC

South Kesteven District Council has granted permission for the building’s change of use along with the addition of two outdoor play areas, a 32-space carpark and secure fencing.

Options Autism is part of the Outcomes First Group based in Bolton which already runs two schools in Rutland - the Oakham Shires School in Uppingham Road, Oakham, and The Stretton Shires School.

The company website says the development will include four children’s bedrooms, a bathroom, lounge, kitchen and dining room.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

It says: “We are a diverse, professional team who pride ourselves on working together to empower each other to ensure all young people feel valued and respected. We place great importance on communication, trust but most of all, caring and wanting the best for every young person.

“We emphasise the importance of education and celebrating all achievements and we aim to provide all young people with the vital skills they need to go on to lead independent and fulfilled lives.”

What do you think of the plan? Share your thoughts in the comments below.