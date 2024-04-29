Tackling ‘difficult and controversial issues’ forms part of plans to improve transport in a town.

Lincolnshire County Council has drawn up a new strategy for Stamford which aims to improve transport and support future development.

Reducing speed limits, removing on-street parking, creating a one-way town centre system and park and ride options could all be part of the plan to improve transport in a town.

Red Lion Square

A series of public drop-in events and workshops were held last year which hundreds of people attended, along with a survey that received over 500 responses which, according to the council, has shaped the strategy.

The document was reviewed and supported by the authority's highways and transport scrutiny committee today (Monday, April 29).

Stamford is the final town in the county to be subject of the transport strategy and Sam Edwards, head of highways infrastructure at Lincolnshire County Council, said it was approached ‘slightly differently’.

The footbridge at Stamford Railway Station

“It wasn’t about having infrastructure, junctions, and big roundabouts but more about protecting what it has now, building on the economy and alternative travel with walking and cycling,” he said.

Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind), who represents Stamford West, said the document ‘doesn’t shy away from difficult and controversial issues’ and ‘doesn’t have all the answers but asks all the questions’.

The document sets out the challenges faced and potential solutions, all with the aim of creating a ‘more connected, vibrant and inclusive town’.

From the responses from residents during the consultation, Coun Cleaver believes there are two sides, those pro-cars and those against.

He added: “The undertone is that doing nothing is not an option and we must not shy away from taking action out of fear of upsetting one faction or another.

“I truly believe the council will come up with actions which will help Stamford thrive more and improve the attractiveness of the urban environment.”

He also called on the council to lobby for improvements to rail services connecting Stamford with other towns and cities.

Some of the aspirations within the draft strategy include:

• Widening footpaths and improve pedestrian crossings

• Improving Stamford’s cycle network with cycle hire and cycle parking

• Developing a series of enhanced transport hubs across Stamford to improve how people access to different modes of travel, adapted to each location and potentially including improvements to the railway station and bus station

• More frequent local bus services and work with providers to introduce smarter ticketing arrangements

• Working with partners to deliver the Stamford North link road which would link the B1081 Old Great North Road to A6121 Ryhall Road

•Increasing the availability of public charging points

•Changing speed limits in the town centre, particularly near schools and in the surrounding residential area

•Improving pedestrian crossings at locations across the town centre

•Implementation of parking restrictions; residents parking schemes; and removing some public on-street parking within the town centre to create a safer pedestrian environment

• Working with National Highways to improve the operation, capacity and safety of A1 junctions close to Stamford

In addition, the council will assess the feasibility of location-specific projects. These include:

• Developing a one-way system and widening footways in the town centre, including Broad Street, Star Lane, St. George’s Street, St Mary’s Street, St. John’s Street, Red Lion Square, and Red Lion Street

• Widening and improving the existing footways in Stamford’s centre including along St Mary’s Hill, St Mary’s Street, Castle Street, St George’s Street, St Leonards Street, St Paul’s Street, Broad Street, All Saints’ Street, and St Peter’s Street

• Making the eastern end of Scotgate one-way and widening the footways

• Pedestrianising Maiden Lane from High Street to St Mary’s Street

• Creating a cycle route along the B1081 Casterton Road linking to the existing cycle-friendly route along Empingham Lane towards Rutland Water

