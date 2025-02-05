Plans to build 24 new stone houses in a village were refused after multiple objections.

Applicant Hereward Homes Ltd, a Rutland-based developer, submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council in December.

The proposals sought the construction of a housing development on existing agricultural land north of Peakirk Road in Glinton.

Proposed development site off Peakirk Road, Glinton Photo: Hereward Homes

It would have included three two-bedroom homes, 14 three-bed homes, four four-bed homes and three five-bed homes.

The planning application stated: “There would be no adverse impact on existing local residents and future residents would have a high standard of amenity.

“The proposal would not result in any unacceptable impact upon the surrounding highway network and the level of car parking that can be achieved meets the council’s standards. There would be no adverse impact on heritage assets.”

However, the council decided to refuse the application on Monday, February 3.

The authority argued that the development would result in an “unacceptable erosion” of the eastern boundary of the village .

It also stated: “The proposal would generate suburban encroachment into the open countryside, which degrades the established form and character of the village.

“Furthermore, the development would be wholly at odds with the established pattern of development along Peakirk Road, and the dwellings by virtue of their height, form, layout and appearance, would appear alien and incongruous within the street scene.”

The proposal received objections from a number of bodies, including Anglian Water which identified the existing foul network at the site as having capacity constraints and pollution risk.

The local highway authority also objected, noting that further information is required to fully assess the development’s impact.

Any appeal against the decision must be made within six months.