Plans for a large village housing development have fueled a number of objections.

Vistry Homes has submitted details for its planned 75-home development with public open space in land off Park Road, Ketton.

An outline application for the development was refused by Rutland County Council in July 2021 but was allowed in 2022 following an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.

The masterplan for 75 homes in Ketton. Drawing: Golby and Luck

Now, a reserved matters application has been submitted setting out details about the size of the housing and open spaces.

The development, if approved, will include two one-bed, 14 two-bed, 26 three-bed, 29 four-beds and four five-bed properties with a total of 187 car parking spaces.

More than half of the 5.5ha site would be public open space.

A new access point in the village is also proposed from Bartles Hollow which would lead into primary and secondary streets within the development.

Since the application was made earlier this month there have been more than a dozen objections from residents expressing concerns about lack of amenities, loss of countryside and highway safety.