Plans have been put forward for assisted living units for young adults and new housing in Ketton.

A scheme, which has seven specially designed places for young adults with learning difficulties and 22 homes, has been put forward for a paddock site off Luffenham Road.

The units would be situated in three small buildings and there would also be a laundry and office building built on site.

Plans for assisted living units in Ketton. Photo: Submitted

The application only has outline details for the homes, with no specifics on the number of rooms or how many would be affordable.

The application has been put forward to planning authority Rutland County Council by Stamford based Park Farm Trading Ltd, whose director is Matthew Parkinson.

The planning statement submitted with the application says: “Autism and profound multiple learning disabilities (PMLD) are no longer rare in Rutland. In 1966, autism affected 1 in 2,500 children. By 2000, it was one in 150. In 2024, it is estimated at one in 29. Based on national trends, that means that around 1,500 people in Rutland are autistic – and about 10% (up to 150 people) will never be able to live independently.”

However, a source is not provided for the data, which is at odds with the British Medical Association which says one in 100 children have an autism spectrum diagnosis.

Since the application was submitted on October 20 there have been more than a dozen letters of support submitted.

Zar Sheilk, of Pied Close, Ketton, said: "Bridging a well-needed but often overlooked gap in supported housing is essential for the young adults with disabilities in our rural/semi-rural area. The current lack of accessible, thoughtfully designed homes in the area is very apparent to anyone who has experienced living with children/adults with disabilities.

"This proposal steps in with these vital specialist units, giving these individuals the chance to live independently, surrounded by the family, friends, and support systems that their lives depend on instead of being uprooted and sent miles away.”

Applicant Matthew Parkinson has approached families through the Rutland Parent Carer Voice asking them to support the application and said the plan is to have respite care as well.

He said: “We believe that this initiative will be applicable to any parent in Rutland who worries about how their child will be cared for in the future, when parents are unable to accommodate their needs at home. This may be a near term need or something that they may be concerned about in years to come.”

Ketton Parish Council says it is due to consider the application at its next meeting and will then submit its comment to the county council.

A decision will be made in the coming months.