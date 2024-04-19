A limestone quarry could be created near an RAF base.

Construction industry supplier Mick George is hoping to turn 82 hectares of land, roughly the size of more than 200 football pitches, near Easton Lodge in Wittering into a quarry site.

The site, near RAF Wittering, is thought to contain seven to eight million tonnes of limestone which could be extracted during a 20 to 25 year period.

The proposed quarry site, which borders Northamptonshire and an area of special scientific interest Bonemills Hollow, would be accessed off the A47.

It is predicted about 100 lorries would enter and leave the site each day.

In a letter to the council John Gough, planning director at Mick George, said: “The access road to the public highway will be surfaced and wheel cleaning facilities provided to ensure all HGVs exiting the site do so in a clean state.”

Mr Gough also explains the site will be operated and restored in a phased manner generally working south to north and that there will be plans in place to minimise noise and dust.

Mick George is asking for the opinion of planning officers at Peterborough City Council ahead of submitting an official planning application.

