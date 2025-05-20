A courtyard behind a theatre will be turned into an extension to the venue.

Permission has been granted for the building work behind Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre in Broad Street, which will involve the demolition of a small, modern outbuilding and the creation of an extension over multiple levels.

This will provide further space for the theatre, including new changing rooms for performers.

Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre on the left, with number 39 Broad Street, where the ground floor is occupied by MindSpace Stamford

Officers at South Kesteven District Council decided that the alterations should go ahead according to the theatre trust’s plans.

Following publicity about the planning application, the council received no comments, emails or letters of objection from the pubic. Stamford Town Council members also made no comment.

As a result, the Corn Exchange Theatre, which is a registered charity, will be able to remove a small building within a courtyard at the back of number 39 Broad Street, before redeveloping the courtyard into a three-storey extension with basement and a flat roof.

Floorplans showing what the alterations will look like

Number 39 Broad Street, owned by the theatre, is a Grade II listed building next door, currently occupied by mental wellbeing charity MindSpace Stamford.

When the planning application was submitted, Beka Avery, who chairs the trustees of MindSpace, said that the building works would cause them ‘some challenges’ but that they were working in partnership with the Corn Exchange trust to ensure their services will carry on regardless.

Stamford Corn Exchange was designed by Edward Browning in the Tudor Gothic style, and was built by Henry Bradshaw. It opened in January 1859

An overview of the site

Much of it was destroyed by a fire in 1925, leaving just the front and side walls and the cellar. It was rebuilt and has been used as a theatre, cinema, dance hall, skating rink and auction room.

In 2001 it was purchased by the Corn Exchange Theatre Trust charity and, following refurbishment, it reopened as a full-time theatre.