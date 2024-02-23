A heritage hub could house a library and town museum, if an imaginative plan is taken up.

Stamford Town Councillor Max Sawyer believes he could have the answer on where to re-open a museum in the town.

The Lincolnshire County Council-run museum in Broad Street closed in 2010, and moved a small number of exhibits to Stamford Library with the rest being stored in a container behind the building.

Max Sawyer at Stamford Library

In 2019, discussions started about Stamford Town Council opening a museum using the collections and a committee was set up towards the end of 2021.

Work is underway to transfer the historic items into the council’s possession so they can be displayed alongside the current collection which is stored at the town hall in St Mary’s Hill.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

A location for the museum has not yet been chosen.

The former Stamford Museum

Coun Sawyer (Ind) believes a yard behind the library - owned by both South Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire County Council - could be the answer.

“I think it would be an ideal solution,” he said.

“The library could move into the yard and the current library building becomes the museum.

“The advantage would be that anyone entering the library would go through the museum automatically, therefore increasing footfall.”

He added: “I think Stamford needs a museum because of antiquity and history.”

Stamford town councillor Max Sawyer

The yard is currently used to store the stalls used for the Friday and Saturday markets, and houses a container where items from the museum collection are kept.

Coun Sawyer, a member of the museum committee, says it is ‘purely an idea’ at the moment and Lincolnshire County Council and South Kesteven Council have yet to be contacted to see if they would be open to exploring it further.

“The idea was just from looking around and thinking about what would be a common sense solution for the museum.

“The storage is already in the yard.

The archive room at Stamford Town Hall

“It’s a Victorian industrial building with some architectural interest so it would just mean roofing over the whole thing.”

Coun Sawyer believes it would also benefit researchers as the information would all be in one place.

Another idea which has been raised is making the town hall a museum, but that may require rehousing town hall staff, which Coun Sawyer says is a disadvantage.

It has also been questioned whether one of the large empty shop buildings - such as the former M and Co and Wilko - could be used.

But leasing the former M and Co costs £95,000 a year with the former Wilko slightly more expensive at £100,000 for 12 months.

Coun Sawyer believes a High Street location is important.

“The disadvantage of the original museum was the location in Broad Street,” he said.

“It’s nowhere near as used by pedestrians as the High Street.”

Coun Shaun Ford, chairperson of the museum committee, explained the council is ‘fully engaged’ with gaining museum accreditation.

The committee is putting together a five-year plan and will begin to undertake feasability studies to find out which buildings would be suitable.

Stamford Town Council last year appointed a new heritage and culture officer to help uncover history and lead the project to reopen a museum.

What do you think of Coun Sawyer’s idea? Share your views in the comments.