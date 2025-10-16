Plans to convert part of a shop car park to accommodate two homes have been submitted.

South Kesteven District Council first received the application to develop four parking spaces at Nisa Local, in Kesteven Road, Stamford, in August.

The plans, submitted by Morton and Hall Consulting, indicate the homes would be built at the back of the shop, and would match the homes next to it.

Plans to convert part of Nisa Local car park, in Kesteven Road, Stamford, to accommodate two homes have been submitted. Picture: Google Maps

Each home would occupy two parking spaces and the proposed access would be via Kesteven Road.

A design and access statement said that although the site is currently used as a car park for the Nisa shop, it is rarely used.

It added: “The majority of the persons utilising the shop are on foot, particularly with Stamford College directly to the south of this site.

The car park of Nisa. Photo: Iliffe Media

“The site is also in a residential built up area where foot traffic would be expected to utilise the shop.

“Deliveries to the shop are via the south entrance off Drift Road, which is also where the previous public house deliveries were undertaken.”

A decision has not yet been made.