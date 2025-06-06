A 13-year campaign for traffic restrictions has finally put the brake on HGVs.

Plans to introduce 7.5 tonne weight limits on a number of roads are being considered by Lincolnshire County Council.

If granted, the restrictions will apply to Greatford Road in Baston and from Main Street to Baston Outgang Road.

Round 7.5 tonne sign in the village road. Selective focus in sign. road sign, warning, restriction credit: istock/Gervele

The proposed traffic regulation order has been made by highways officers following concerns about HGVs, particularly from local quarries, using village roads.

Heidelberg Materials has a quarry in Outgang Road in Langtoft and there is an asphalt plant in Baston Fen. Building materials company Cemex also has a planning application lodged to build a new quarry at Thetford Farm Estate close to Baston.

Baston resident Robin Jones said: “The village is not suitable for heavy lorries of any magnitude. They are potentially putting people’s lives at risk and should use another route.”

The roads affected by the traffic regulation order in Baston and Langtoft. Photo: Crown Copyright / Lincolnshire County Council

He added that the restriction can’t come soon enough.

Baston Parish Council, joined by fed-up residents, has been urging Lincolnshire County Council to put in weight limits for more than 13 years.

Last year the parish council created its own by-law to crack down on heavy vehicles trundling through the village, and put up weight limit signs.

The proposed traffic regulation order makes this enforceable.

Vice chairperson of Bastion Parish Council Jill Groutage is pleased with the plans and hopes the restrictions will stop the village being used as a rat run.

She said: “Traffic in the village generally is an issue on both the A15 and Greatford Road, with speeding and heavy vehicles.

“There are a number of houses close to the road, so when it’s used as a cut-through it can be disturbing.”

She added that at peak times it can take 15 minutes to get out of the village as traffic, including lorries, queue at the junctions.

Stowe Road, West End, East End, Outgang Road, New Road, Meadow Road in Langtoft will also be subject to the weight restrictions.

Lorries travelling to businesses or homes in Baston and Langtoft will have access.