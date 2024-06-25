Plans to demolish buildings at a storage site previously used by the military have been turned down.

The Cecil Estate Family Trust submitted plans to North Northamptonshire Council for the A47 storage depot in Collyweston Wood, near Duddington and King’s Cliffe.

There are 37 buildings or structures on the 13.7 hectare site, which were used as storage facilities for RAF Wittering until 1998.

An aerial view of the Collyweston Wood site. Photo: Google

“The existing structures and buildings are in a state of disrepair and are not suitable to be upgraded for reuse,” the applicant said in a planning statement.

“The removal of these will give the prospective operator greater flexibility with the site.”



In September 2009 permission was granted for the site to be used for storage and distribution.

The entrance to the site. Photo: Google

But strict conditions set out that no other physical development is allowed.

There has been extensive marketing and ‘reasonable interest shown’ in the site, however no deal has been reached as buyers have been ‘deterred’ by the buildings on the site.

Planning officers have this month refused the plans, arguing that the demolition and groundworks would cause undue harm to the natural environment, in particular great crested newts and to the woodland of trees.

They added that no heritage impact assessment had been submitted with this application.



