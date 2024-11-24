A town supermarket building can still be extended - years after plans were first submitted.

Further details of plans to expand unit five of Stamford’s Markham Retail Park, currently occupied by Lidl, have been given the go ahead by South Kesteven District Council.

Plans were first submitted in 2021, with an approval given last month to extend the time limit the developer has to start the work,

The extension will provide a third more floor space, bringing the total up to 2,150 sq m.

The proposed development also includes a delivery ramp, loading dock and relocation of the existing plant enclosure.

A condition was in place across Markham Retail Park that the amount of floorspace for food retail purposes shall not exceed 5,159 square metres.

This has been increased to 5,328 square metres.

According to planning officers, this is to ensure that the size and type of any future retail operation on the site would not adversely affect the vitality and viability of the town centre.



