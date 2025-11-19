Plans have been put forward to build eight detached homes in a conservation area.

The application for outline planning permission to build on 1.4 acres of paddock and garden off Greatford Road in Uffington has been made by Mr P Hirst of Hirst Farms.

Details submitted to South Kesteven District Council says the design will be in keeping with the adjacent The Charters development and the village in general.

The site location. Image: design and access statement

The statement, submitted by agent Mike Sibthorp Planning, adds: “The site offers an opportunity for a small, sensitive development that enables the community to respond to the housing needs of the village and support its role as a sustainable community.”

The site lies within the Uffington Conservation Area, although the agent points out that “at the time of its consent, The Charters was also included within the conservation area, although the conservation area has since been revised to exclude it”.

The Charters, seen in the centre of the map, was removed from Uffington conservation area when homes were built. Image: SKDC

Drawings submitted to the council show properties arranged into two cul-de-sac spurs, accessed from two separate entrances from The Charters. Seven of the eight homes would have a detached garage.

The land belonging to the nearby Home Farmhouse includes a former tennis court and a vegetable garden and is described by the developer’s agent as ‘eminently suitable for development’.

The proposed northern entrance, off The Charters in Uffington. Inset: red outlines the site, green outlines the village conservation area. Photo: Google Maps

They add that ‘important trees’ can be kept, with scope for more to be planted, and that the development is ‘appropriately scaled’ for the village’s local character and heritage.

SKDC’s Environmental Protection Services has requested that should it be approved, in order to minimise noise for neighbours, construction would be restricted to 7.30am to 6pm, Mondays to Fridays, and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays, with none on Sundays or public holidays.

Part of the area which could become the eight-home development in Uffington. Image: design and access statement

Drawings showing the lay-out of the proposed eight homes. Image: design and access statement

People should submit their views to the district council’s planning department this month. The application has the reference S25/1912.

Uffington Parish Council was trying to arrange an extraordinary meeting to discuss the development, before the deadline for its comments on November 27.