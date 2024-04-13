Work is continuing to keep drivers off a town high street.

The idea to use moveable bollards to stop cars, vans and lorries entering the daytime pedestrian zone in Stamford was first put forward in 2022.

The daytime pedestrian zone is already out of bounds for all but emergency vehicles between 10am and 4pm but each day many drivers flout the rules. Deliveries can be made outside these hours.

Lincolnshire County Councillor Kelham Cooke (Con), who represents that area of town, previously announced that a consultation would take place in January for residents and business owners to have their say on the bollards.

However, three months on and no such consultation has taken place.

According to a spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council, this is because officers have been working to ‘expand the scope’ of the consultation.

They added that within the next few weeks, the county council plans to consult on refinements to the existing traffic regulation order in High Street and Ironmonger Street.

“If approved, this will not result in any major changes to the current rights of vehicular access into these areas but will aid more effective enforcement of both parking and access restrictions and enable bollards to be installed if required,” the spokesperson said.