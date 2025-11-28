Plans to build 27 homes at Stamford Hospital have been given the green light.

Members of South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee approved a proposal to convert Stamford Hospital's infirmary and casualty ward into 11 homes.

At a meeting yesterday (Thursday, November 27), councillors also granted outline planning permission for a further 16 homes to be built at the site.

Stamford Hospital viewed from Uffington Road. Photo: Google Maps (2023)

Under the plans, the Grade II listed infirmary ward building will be retained and converted into the 10 apartments - but modern additions to the building will be knocked down.

The Grade II listed casualty ward building will be converted and restored into a further three-bedroom home.

The remaining site buildings including the Exeter, Ancaster and Greenwood wards, and small secondary additions to the rear of the infirmary and casualty wards, will be demolished.

The site will have three parking areas and there will be two access points from Ryhall Road.

There will also be an entry point on Uffington Road which only residents will be able to use.

The 16 new-build homes will be built to the west of the infirmary building and to the south of the site in between the infirmary and casualty buildings and next to the green space which will be retained.

Car parking spaces for the new development would be sited in a new courtyard.

But Chris Hunt, chairperson of Stamford Local History Society, said he was concerned that the heritage of the site would be lost.

He added: “The Stamford Local History Society submitted an objection to proposed redevelopment of the infirmary site.

“While the society supports the principle of converting historic buildings for residential use and welcomes the preservation of key structures such as the Greyfriar Gatehouse, the original infirmary buildings and the casualty ward, we expressed deep concern about the potential loss of archeological heritage and the inadequacy of the proposed plans to protect the site’s historic significance.

“Our objection document details the complex history of the site, highlighting its importance as a mediaeval audit in Stamford.

“It is considered to be nationally significant due to its role in mediaeval religious education and rural history.”

Mr Hunt went on to say that the society wants the district council to make the applicant submit a “revised application” which shows how the developer intends to preserve the site’s heritage “for future generations”.

Justin Wilson, a Stamford resident and owner of J Wilson Plumbing and Heating, said that he supported the proposed development.

Mr Wilson said: “It’s been an eyesore for a long time and it will continue to be an eyesore until something’s done about it.

“It needs viable use and I think this is it. I think it will enhance the town centre. I know the developer and the work they’ve done before and it will be done to a good standard."

The applicant Richard Evans, a director of Greyfriars Developments, said the company had put plans in place to ensure the site’s heritage is protected.

He said: “We’re a Stamford-based family house builder with a 25-year track record for delivering high-quality bespoke housing in the local area.

“Many of those are in heritage settings and we are passionate about regenerating historic buildings.

“We’re local people with a locally-based contractor and consultant teams. What drives us most though is taking pride in what we build and creating legacy developments in our community.

“This is a deliverable site that is ready to be converted now, from partly an eyesore, into a beautiful landmark development for the town to be proud of."

He added that the company would ensure that “key heritage assets” were restored and protected and “historic features” are maintained with minimal alterations.

Coun Charmaine Morgan (Ind), who represents the Grantham St Vincents ward and was chairing the meeting, said: “This seems to be a very exciting opportunity for Stamford.

“It’s a very high-profile and important site and it’s great that at last we’re looking at protecting the heritage of this wonderful site.”

Councillors authorised the assistant director for planning to grant planning permission for the applications, subject to conditions and sorting out the relevant financial contributions for the area.

