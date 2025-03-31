Pupils from Kirkstone House school in Baston plant 400 trees off Raymond Mays Way in Bourne
Young environmentalists planted hundreds of trees as part of a green project.
Pupils from Kirkstone House school in Baston joined members of Elsea Park Community Trust to plant 400 saplings in a field off Raymond Mays Way in Bourne last Wednesday (March 26) .
Many of the pupils are studying land management or are on the eco committee so were keen to learn more.
Year 10 pupil Theo Isaacs said: “It’s about educating the future generation. The action we take will shape the rest of our lives.”
Judith Scotney, also Year 10, added that the planting the trees project had been fun and calming.
The Woodland Trust had donated the saplings to Kirkstone House as part of a project to encourage young people to plant trees.
Keen to help and educate children on the environment, Nigel Eveleigh, director at Elsea Park Community Trust, offered a section of the meadow for the planting.
As they grow, the trees will replace the current wire hedge which separates two fields.
Nigel said: “Some of them are children of farmers or live in the countryside but that doesn’t mean to say they shouldn’t be learning about the environment.
“Amongst being able to do something practical, the hedge isn’t going anywhere so hopefully in a few years they can walk down the footpath and say ‘I planted that’.
“That’s got to be a good childhood memory.”
