An insight into the challenges of ageing - and some solutions - are being provided through a play on stage next week.

Barney Norris’ ‘Visitors’ is being brought to life by Stamford Shoestring, Stamford Arts Centre’s resident theatre company.

Set in the home of retired couple Arthur and Edie, the play tells how their insurance broker son, Stephen, busy with work and children, employs a blue-haired law graduate called Kate as their carer.

Roger de Toney, director of Shoestring's production of Visitors by Barney Norris, centre, with actors (from left) Stephanie Thompson-Collins, Lynn Kirk, Kevin McCabe and James Duggin

In that rustic and remote location, Arthur, Edie and their ‘visitors’ learn more about themselves and the bonds holding them together.

Director Roger de Toney said: “I put the play forward to our board because it’s about situations many people face today.

“It’s not a comedy, but it has some nice, humorous lines while tackling serious issues.”

It is the 13th play Roger has directed for Shoestring, but will be Lynn Kirk’s first time on stage with the company.

She has had amateur roles in farces and musicals, and is looking forward to playing Edie, a gentle and sympathetic character.

“I like to see and hear the enjoyment of the audience and their subtle reactions to what is unfolding on stage,” said Lynn.

Kevin McCabe plays Arthur and admits that in his 50 previous roles, he’s often been chosen for ‘elder statesman’, including judges and solicitors.

“There are lots of lovely touches in Visitors,” he said. “Edie tells Arthur that he makes her laugh, and Stephen goes on a journey of self discovery.”

James Duggins, who plays Stephen, recently got back into amateur dramatics after his daughter took part in panto.

He, like the others, has been busy learning lines since January, and he admits: “I like doing things that take me out of my comfort zone.”

Tickets are £12 (£10) from https://www.stamfordartscentre.com/ or 01780 763203.

Performances start at 7.45pm and run from Tuesday (March 12) until Saturday. March 16.