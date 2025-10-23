An adventure playground is receiving another piece of new equipment following funding from the Government.

The Spinney in Little Bytham has undergone a three-year programme of investment, replacing worn-out swings, slides and wooden climbing frames and adding new pieces.

The latest, £11,089 grant from the UK Government through the Shared Prosperity Fund, distributed by South Kesteven District Council, is now to be spent on a new embankment swing and on the driveway access for pedestrians and vehicles.

Patrick Candler, front, with representatives involved in the playground refurbishment project last year. Photo: Submitted

The Bythams Woodland Trust charity, which owns and manages The Spinney, is carrying out this latest work over the coming weeks.

Dr Patrick Candler, trust chairman, said: “We were not able to complete the renovations to The Spinney 18 months ago because we ran out of funding. However, this new award will help us replace our old embankment swing, which was always a favourite for the children and adults alike who come to visit from all over of South Kesteven.

“We have been providing great play opportunities for local people in a wonderful, magical woodland setting, for more than 20 years and now we can make things even better.

“It’s fantastic that the South Kesteven District Council has awarded us this funding from the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund and continue to support The Spinney.”