Woodland visitors are to have their say on plays to create new playgrounds for children.

Fineshade Wood has been approved to receive government funding for the project.

Forestry England previously identified four potential sites within the woodland which had become vacant as a result of diseased trees being felled.

Plans for new play equipment at Fineshade Wood

More than 500 people responded to a survey in January, with 97% of respondents supporting the idea of developing new play areas.

Now funding from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has been approved, a new public consultation is running to finalise the proposals.

The funding is part of an ‘Access for All’ programme which aims to improve accessibility in woodlands.

A spokesperson for Forestry England said: “This is perfect because one of the themes that came out of our original consultation at Fineshade Wood was the desire for play that was more inclusive and allowed for everyone to be able to play together.

“The projects supported by this funding are varied and are spread across the whole of England’s forests, but include accessible and inclusive play, the introduction of more Changing Places facilities and trail improvements.

“We are now carrying out a second stage of consultation to ensure the needs of our local communities are more fully understood. We will then develop our requirements so we can find the right play supplier to work with.”

People can complete the survey online

The development would cost in the region of £250,000.