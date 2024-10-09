Stamford playgrounds in College Close and Highgrove Gardens to have equipment replaced
Published: 10:00, 09 October 2024
Two children’s playgrounds will be upgraded with new equipment.
The embankment slide and double swing set at the playarea near Highgrove Gardens in Stamford will be replaced using money from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
The nest swing at the College Close playarea will also be reinstated using money from South Kesteven District Council.
A date for the upgrades has not been decided.