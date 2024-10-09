Home   Stamford   News   Article

Stamford playgrounds in College Close and Highgrove Gardens to have equipment replaced

By Andrea Scholes
Published: 10:00, 09 October 2024

Two children’s playgrounds will be upgraded with new equipment.

The embankment slide and double swing set at the playarea near Highgrove Gardens in Stamford will be replaced using money from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The nest swing at the College Close playarea will also be reinstated using money from South Kesteven District Council.

The College Close playarea.
A date for the upgrades has not been decided.

