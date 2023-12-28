Charities are calling on people to extend the season of goodwill by donating unwanted gifts to good causes.

High streets across the county are brimming with charity shops looking to raise money and the post-Christmas tidy-up is the perfect time to sort through your belongings and find new homes for unwanted gifts, clothes you no longer wear and items you don’t have space to keep.

Shop manager Anna Gilbert, who works for Age UK, said: “It can be difficult to know what to do with gifts that will never be used or that you don’t want which is why we’re asking people to donate them.

Charities are appealing for people to donate unwanted Christmas gifts. Photo: Sue Ryder

“Not only will you be doing your bit for the environment by joining the sustainability movement, but donations will help to raise much-needed funds.”

Retail manager for Sue Ryder, Glynn Taylor, added: “Christmas is a wonderful time for exchanging gifts but it’s safe to say most of us will receive items that end up thrown in the back of a cupboard.

“One person’s trash is another person’s treasure so it’s definitely worth donating your well-meant but as yet unloved items.”

In many charity shops people can boost their donations by 25% by signing up to Gift Aid. Taxpayers who donate items can fill in a form while dropping them off and the government will donate an extra 25p for every £1 raised from those donated goods.