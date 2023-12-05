A call has been made for dogs to be kept under control at a cemetery – or be banned completely.

Two years ago David Scammell from Stamford wrote a letter to the town council urging for action to be taken to ensure dogs are kept on leads in the cemetery in Little Casterton Road.

It follows incidents where dogs have urinated, fouled and trampled on graves.

The entrance to Stamford Cemetery

It was suggested he stand for the council to help address this issue, and in October Coun Scammell was the successful candidate at a by-election.

He’s now vice-chairperson of the cemetery committee on Stamford Town Council. He said: “The issue is a lot of people treat the cemetery like a public space or a park when it is not - it is a cemetery.

“To me the issue is there is simply too much footfall and too many people dog walking.

David Scammell

“Most people are very responsible but you do have that small percentage that aren’t who let their dogs run free and are totally against the rules.

“They are the ones really causing the issue.”

Dogs are only allowed in the cemetery with a visitor of a grave and have to be on a short lead and properly controlled.

The rules state: “Under no circumstances should the Stamford Cemetery be used as a dog exercising facility.”

Stamford Cemetery

However, not only are people disregarding this but the signs which spell out the rule have been removed.

“It is upsetting for people who are at the cemetery for the right reasons,” said Coun Scammell.

He added many arguments have broken out after dog walkers were confronted by people visiting the grave of a loved one.

To try to tackle the issue, Stamford Town Council plans to apply to South Kesteven District Council for a public space protection order.

If approved, the order would mean people who fail to comply with the rules could face prosecution and fines up to £1,000 or be issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice.

Coun Scammell, who regularly visits the cemetery to pay respects to a close family member who has died, believes he has ‘strong views’ on the subject.

“My personal preference is that they ban dogs,” he said. “I might be a sole voice.”

Coun Scammell added: “Bereaved people need continuing bonds.

“Places like a cemetery are a special place which deserve respect.”

