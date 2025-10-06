The humble apple has been put in the spotlight — with local orchards’ crop joined by the finest selection of varieties from further afield.

Stamford Community Orchard Group hosted it’s Apple Day event on Saturday (October 4), at Stamford Arts Centre, followed by Bourne’s event the following day.

Several hundred visitors flocked to the centre throughout the day to browse extensive displays of apples; stalls selling cider, honey, and crafts; speak with experts about apple identification; see apple pressing; and more.

Nigel Baylem from Stamford Community Orchard Group with his apple taste test. Photo: Iliffe Media

There were also children’s activities including apple peeling, guess the number of apples in a basket, and a treasure hunt.

Nigel Baylem, spokesman for Stamford Community Orchard Group, said: “It went really well, we’re really pleased.

“People came the whole day, right from when we opened up at 10.30am — some even before at 10am — and there was people there until we closed up at 4pm.”

Phil Webdale with his display of apples for Apple Day. Photo: Iliffe Media

Apple Day at Stamford Arts Centre. Photo: Iliffe Media

Angela Adams from the Beekeepers Association had a stall at the Apple Day event. Photo: Iliffe Media

The apples on display included half a dozen varieties grown in the group’s own three community orchards, including the Schoolmaster and Sleeping Beauty.

These are both local apple varieties, with the Stamford-native Schoolmaster first grown in the garden of Old Stamford Grammar School in the mid 1800s, and the Sleeping Beauty a product grown for the Boston-area markets in a similar period.

Other apple varieties from across the East of England, and some more local picks, were brought by experts to join them in the display.

“They were pristine, shiny apples,” Nigel added.

Waste bread campaigner George Hetherington at Apple Day. Photo: Iliffe Media

Artist Tony Nero with one of his paintings at the Apple Day event. Photo: Iliffe Media

Nicola Fenton with her Herbology. Photo: Iliffe Media

“There was the Barnack Beauty which is always popular, and the Peasgood's Nonsuch.”

Waitrose also made a donation of a selection of apples which added to the variety.

The fruit on display at the event was sold for £1 for six apples at the start of the day, dropping down to £1 for ten as it came to a close.

“People do like the local varieties,” Nigel said.

Emma Adams displays her spinning technique at Apple Day at Stamford Arts Centre. Photo: Iliffe Media

Denis Smith, Philip Turon, Martin Skipper from Stamford Community Orchard Group with visitor Ann Blackett from Oakham, at Apple Day at Stamford Arts Centre. Photo: Iliffe Media

Apple Guru Keith Grumbley at Apple Day at Stamford Arts Centre. Photo: Iliffe Media

Stamford Community Orchard Group hosts three events in the year — a traditional January wassail to scare evil spirits from the orchards, Blossom Day in April, and Apple Day in October.

While the Apple Day event itself is cost-prohibitive to host each year for the community organisation, it is hoped to return again in the coming years, continuing a tradition of two decades.

The group has also issued a plea for users of the community orchards not to be “greedy” when harvesting fruit.

While the apples are made readily available for the public, and they are encouraged to take a good helping for their own use, an orchard had again been completely cleared of it’s fruit — suspected to be by someone using the fruit for commercial means rather than private cooking or eating.

Cider stall at the Apple Day event. Photo: Supplied

Stamford Apple Day at The Arts Centre. Photo: Supplied

A range of apple varieties were showcased. Photo: Supplied

Apples for sale at Stamford Apple Day. Photo: Supplied

“Despite chasing away the evil spirits in January, someone did come and strip the trees of their apples,” Nigel added.

“It is not community spirited, and we would’ve had more apples to display otherwise.”

Admission for the Apple Day event was free, with donations welcomed towards the community group — to help further its cause of preserving Stamford’s heritage apples, establishing and maintaining community orchards, supporting wildlife, and offering education.