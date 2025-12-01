A tiny pipistrelle might just be the luckiest bat in the country after it decided to hibernate in the perfect place.

The ‘fang’-ful youngster became separated from his colony when they took off for their winter home, so instead went back to where he was born to search for them.

However, finding none of its family around, the plucky pipistrelle bedded down in the office of St George’s CE Primary School in Stamford, where apprentice teaching assistant Aaron Beschizza happens to be a volunteer carer for Lincolnshire Bat Rescue.

The tiny pipistrelle shortly after being rescued. Image: Lincolnshire Bat Rescue

“This scenario could have been disastrous for the little bat, but he will be properly looked after until he can be released,” said Aaron, who is feeding the pipistrelle at home over winter, ready for going back into the wild in spring.

“He will also be a little mascot in some ways, and a real ambassador for bats by giving us the opportunity to engage the school and local community to educate them about bats, as well as giving them the knowledge of who to call if they are ever to find a bat themselves,” he added.

Aaron, who was better known to pupils for his love of PE, has been sharing lots of bat facts with the youngsters, including how many annoying insects they can polish off in a night - about 2,500 - and that the common perception of bats being creepy creatures associated with vampires and nasty diseases is not a fair one.

The bat rescue in action. Image: Lincolnshire Bat Rescue

“They are intelligent and social creatures,” he said. “I am keeping the pipistrelle in a net enclosure where he can fly around, and he has an upturned egg box to retreat into, but it’s important I keep moving things around to keep his brain stimulated, and that he has interactions. I sometimes feed him mealworms with tweezers, or I take him out to weigh him from time to time.

“Bats shouldn’t be left alone completely.”

The unflappable pup is far from the only one to find its way into the care of Lincolnshire Bat Rescue, with the group responsible for nursing 170 lost or injured of the mammals last year.

Aaron Beschizza outside St George's School, Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

Julie Ellison, who runs Lincolnshire Bat Rescue alongside her partner James Simpson, offers the following advice on how to deal with the skittish critters: “If you see a bat during the day, then it’s in trouble, please call us. If you have bats in your house, they don’t chew through anything, so don’t worry.

“But please don’t handle bats without gloves or a towel; we have 12 species of bats in Lincolnshire and two are able to carry rabies (the pipistrelle cannot) - it’s a small risk, but a risk nonetheless.”

Julie also said that people should not panic when bats skim near to their heads, as we’re doing them a huge favour by being there.

“When bats fly close over your head it’s because you’re breathing out carbon dioxide, which attracts midges.

“Bats love eating midges, so you’re like a moving cafe for them.”

