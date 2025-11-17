Anglian Water is in the dog house after failing to follow roadworks rules.

Lincolnshire County Council told the firm to switch off temporary traffic lights and stop work on a main route near Stamford after they caused lengthy delays.

Rules for the roadworks on the A1175 Main Road in Uffington included traffic lights being in use only between 9am and 3.30pm.

Roadworks were shut down this morning

But a tip off to the council’s highways team told them that the lights were on early this morning (Monday, November 17), when the road was busy with people trying to get to work and schools.

On inspection, the traffic lights were also found to be set to ‘automatic’ rather than being manually controlled to respond to demand, and therefore broke a second condition of the roadworks being allowed.

Karen Cassar, assistant director of highways at Lincolnshire County Council said: “This morning Lincolnshire County Council was notified of considerable delays to traffic around the A1175 Deeping Road at Uffington and Copthill School caused by roadworks and temporary traffic lights.

“After our investigation of the site, it became clear that the conditions of work set by us were not adhered to by Anglia Water and this caused considerable congestion and disruption to traffic.

“The works have been cancelled for today, the traffic lights turned off and the road reopened.

“The works will now be carried out tomorrow (Tuesday, November 18) in line with our instructions.

“Works will not begin until 9am and will finish at 3.30pm.

“The site traffic management will be manually controlled to allow for flexible traffic flow to suit demand, rather than automatic lights on set timings.

“We will discuss this matter further with senior management at Anglia Water and have already discussed the issues with colleagues at Peterborough City Council.”