Poets are looking forward to the launch of a community anthology.

Rhyme on the Rocks poetry nights have been running in Stamford for the past year.

The events were founded by Kia Went and Emmy Jenkins who wanted to create a space for neurodiverse writers and women to express themselves.

Members of Rhyme on the Rocks.

To celebrate their first anniversary, the poets have put together an anthology which will be unveiled at Stamford’s newest cafe and bookshop, Ink and Ember.

The event will include an open mic section and a friendly poetry slam to crown the first-ever “Rhymer in Residence” who will help to host future events and shape the future of the poetry community.

Kia and Emmy said: “This anniversary is more than a milestone, it’s a celebration of what can grow when people are given the space to be heard, supported and inspired.”

The celebration takes place on Wednesday, April 9 at Ink and Ember in Maiden Lane, Stamford. Doors open at 6.30pm and the poetry will begin at 7pm.