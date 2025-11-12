A driver was killed in a crash on the A43 Stamford Road.

At about 6.40am on Monday (November 10) a green Omoda E5 car and a white Mercedes flatbed lorry travelling in the opposite direction collided at Deenethorpe, between Stamford and Corby.

The driver of the Omoda, a man in his 40s, died at the scene. His front seat passenger, a woman in her 30s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Photo: iStock

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage that captured any part of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000658853 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.