Police are appealing for a man who has been reported as missing to make contact.

Forty-year-old Patrick was reported as missing from the Easton-on-the-Hill and Stamford area last night (February 23).

He is described as white, with short brown hair and ginger stubble, and has green eyes. Patrick was wearing a grey jumper when he was last seen.

Police are appealing for missing man Patrick to get in touch

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police, which issued the appeal, said officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

They added: “Anyone who may have seen Patrick since about 10pm on Sunday (February 23) is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference MPZZ/549/25.

“Patrick, if you see this appeal please contact us to let you know you’re ok.”



