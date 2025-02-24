Home   Stamford   News   Article

Northamptonshire Police appeals for help to find missing Stamford man

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:01, 24 February 2025

Police are appealing for a man who has been reported as missing to make contact.

Forty-year-old Patrick was reported as missing from the Easton-on-the-Hill and Stamford area last night (February 23).

He is described as white, with short brown hair and ginger stubble, and has green eyes. Patrick was wearing a grey jumper when he was last seen.

Police are appealing for missing man Patrick to get in touch
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police, which issued the appeal, said officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

They added: “Anyone who may have seen Patrick since about 10pm on Sunday (February 23) is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference MPZZ/549/25.

“Patrick, if you see this appeal please contact us to let you know you’re ok.”


