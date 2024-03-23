An appeal for help has been put out by police in identifying someone who may have information about a theft,

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to a person who may have information about a theft in Stamford.

They stated : “At around 12.50pm on Thursday, March 7, a woman is believed to have entered the Space NK store and stolen around £1,000 worth of cosmetics.”

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to this person. PHOTO: LINCOLNSHIRE POLICE

If you know this person, or have any information that could help our investigation, please contact us in one of the following ways:

Call PC Bradley Coles on 07795 925202, quoting Incident 141 of 9 March.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

Email Brad.Coles@lincs.police.uk putting “Incident 141 of 9 March” in the subject line.

Post your comments below.