Delays on A1 at Stamford from the A606 junction to Wittering

By Lincs Online Reporter
news@lincsonline.co.uk
Published: 16:14, 14 November 2025
 | Updated: 16:36, 14 November 2025

Police are at the scene of an incident on the A1 near Stamford.

Problems on the northbound carriageway close to the A606 Empingham Road junction have been reported.

Traffic is slow heading north, although the nature of the incident has not been released by police.

Police are at the A606 junction with the A1
Tailbacks stretch back to the Wittering turn off.

There also issues further north on the A1.

If flooding or fallen trees are causing problems in your area, email details and photos to news@lincsonline.co.uk

