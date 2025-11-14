Delays on A1 at Stamford from the A606 junction to Wittering
Published: 16:14, 14 November 2025
| Updated: 16:36, 14 November 2025
Police are at the scene of an incident on the A1 near Stamford.
Problems on the northbound carriageway close to the A606 Empingham Road junction have been reported.
Traffic is slow heading north, although the nature of the incident has not been released by police.
Tailbacks stretch back to the Wittering turn off.
There also issues further north on the A1.
If flooding or fallen trees are causing problems in your area, email details and photos to news@lincsonline.co.uk
Accidents Lincs Homepage Lincs Surrounding Area Oakham Rutland - Homepage Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Lincs Online Reporter