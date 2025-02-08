Police are carrying out house-to-house enquiries relating to a rape investigation.

Officers are knocking on doors in the area of ‘black path’, between Holland Road, Kesteven Road and Christ Church Close in Stamford.

They are asking residents to check CCTV and doorbell camera footage that might help with their investigation into an alleged rape on Wednesday at about 10.40pm on the path, between Holland Road and Christ Church Close.

Police tape and an officer cordoning off the entrance to the path off Holland Road

Officers said residents should not feel alarmed.

The cordon that had secured the crime scene was removed on Friday after further investigations had been carried out.

The stretch of path that was cordoned off. Image: Google Maps

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police can phone 101 quoting incident number 478 of February 5.