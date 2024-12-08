Police in Rutland close A606 near Stamford
Published: 08:29, 08 December 2024
A road has been closed by police ‘until further notice’.
The A606 Stamford Road is shut this morning (December 8) in both directions between Stamford and Water Lane near Great Casterton.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “The above road will be closed in both directions until further notice.
“Updates will follow but in the meantime please find alternative routes.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”