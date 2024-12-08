Home   Stamford   News   Article

Police in Rutland close A606 near Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
-
Published: 08:29, 08 December 2024

A road has been closed by police ‘until further notice’.

The A606 Stamford Road is shut this morning (December 8) in both directions between Stamford and Water Lane near Great Casterton.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “The above road will be closed in both directions until further notice.

Police road closed sign.
Police road closed sign.

“Updates will follow but in the meantime please find alternative routes.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”


