Police say they are ‘growing concerned’ for the welfare of a missing 75-year-old.

Charlie was reported missing earlier today (Saturday, September 13) from The Crown Hotel on All Saints Place in Stamford.

He is believed to be wearing light beige trousers, a navy blue birdhouse cap and a Craghoppers mid-green fleece.

Charlie was reported missing from The Crown Hotel in Stamford PHOTO: Lincolnshire Police

If you have seen him or know where he may be, please get in touch with the Force Control Room (FCR) by calling 101 or emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 294 of today's date.